Eglwyswrw’s new housing development project could be a lifeline for local families struggling to get on the property ladder.

The development will see 23 social housing properties being built on land west of the B4332.

Local people are now being encouraged to put their names forward as a means of ensuring that the new houses will meet local needs.

“The over-riding feeling in the community is that these homes should be occupied by local, economically active individuals and families,” said Cllr John Davies.

“Naturally there are some people in the village who would prefer to see affordable homes being built for first time buyers, but there is also significant evidence emerging within the community that many local people are wishing to be considered for renting these properties.”

Developers Wales and West Housing are now hosting an ‘information day’ where anyone interested in finding out more about the development can view the plans and speak to the developers.

The information day will take place on Wednesday, July 6 at The Old School, Eglwyswrw between 2.30pm and 6pm.

“After meeting West Wales Housing a few weeks ago along with some members of Eglwyswrw community council, we’re now trying to promote the development and encourage local individuals to place their names on the local housing register in readiness of this site becoming available,” continued Cllr Davies.

“And in the last two weeks alone, I’ve referred more than 15 families and individuals who have already shown an interest to West Wales Housing”.

Construction work is expected to commence on the site at Heol yr Ysgol the first week in July and the 23-property development is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 subject to favourable weather conditions.

The development will include flats, bungalows and housing.

The planning application prompted opposition when it was first submitted in 2020, with residents fearing the development would undermine the Welsh-speaking population.

Of the 165 residents in the village, around 60% are currently Welsh speaking, which makes it proportionately the highest Welsh-speaking community in Pembrokeshire.