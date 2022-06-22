A 60km-in-a-day walk by a local man to mark his 60th birthday is aiming to raise £6,000 for the Pemnbrokeshire charity which helped a friend at the end of his life.

Derek Owen is turning 60 on July 5, and on that day will be doing the 60km (37.3 miles) route around south Pembrokeshire, accompanied by Lydia May from The Three Mariners pub in Tenby.

Their chosen charity is the Paul Sartori Foundation is close to both their hearts as it provided hospice at home care for Derek's friend and Lydia's dad, Keith May.

Keith, who died last September aged 81, had run the popular pub for nearly 30 years.

Keith May ran The Three Mariers in Tenby for nearly 30 years. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The charity walk will be starting at Tojaz, Stepaside at 6am on July 5 and finishing at The Three Mariners.

Derek and Lydia are hoping to complete their challenge by 8pm, and the evening will continue at the pub with a '60s disco and live music from the Sleeping Dogs.

There will also be a charity raffle and a bottle cap draw.

Donations can be made via the Just Giving page

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.