A road in Milford Haven will be closed for two days next week, as Welsh Water repair a leaking pipe in the area.
The area of the town to be closed is Cellar Hill, by the Pill Social Centre, from the junction by The Lilacs north east to the junction by Renfys.
Pembrokeshire County Council have allowed the road closure, prohibiting vehicle traffic on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29, as Welsh Water repair the street’s leaking pipe.
A spokesperson said: “Cellar Hill is a no through road serving a number of properties. Access will be maintained subject to long delays.
“The restrictions imposed by this notice will not apply to those vehicles associated with the works, emergency service vehicles or vehicular access to affected properties where practicable and will only apply during such times and to such extent as indicated by traffic signs.
“It is intended that works are completed within two days, however this notice may continue in force for a maximum duration of five days if necessary.
“Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.”
