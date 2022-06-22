A Caribbean cruise ship has been spotted in the Milford Haven Waterway, as it embarks on a tour of the UK and Ireland.
Silver Wind, from Silversea Cruises, moored at Pembroke Port on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, after leaving London on June 19 and stopping in Cornwall.
The 156m ship is registered to the Bahamas, weighing in at 17,400 tonnes and holding 294 passengers.
Bringing with it a casino, a pool bar, a spa and a gym, the luxury cruise liner is showing its hundreds of guests many of the UK and Ireland’s highlights.
From the urban London setting to the Isles of Scilly, the passengers on Silver Wind are enjoying the UK summer from its ocean.
The tour also includes Milford Haven Waterway and Skomer Island as one of the highlights, before it travels north to the Isle of Iona in Scotland.
