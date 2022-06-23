TWO companies are looking to expand their businesses with an application for a vehicle goods licence.
Dyfed Gas Limited, based at Charles Thomas Avenue, Pembroke Dock, has applied for a licence to use Goose Green, Templeton, Pembrokeshire, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.
M B Fishing, based at Shore House, India Row, Monkton, has applied for a licence to use the address as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
Both companies placed notices in the June 22 edition of the Western Telegraph and anyone who is an owner or occupier of the mentioned lands or surrounding buildings who wishes to make a representation on the licence applications, should do so in writing within 21 days of the notice (the deadline would be July 13).
Any representations should be submitted to Traffic Commissioner, Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF.
