A POLICE investigation is under way after a suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Narberth area on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, which happened in the Llawhaden area.

A police statement confirmed: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on Monday morning, 20th June 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries are continuing.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”