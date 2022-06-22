A POLICE investigation is under way after a suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Narberth area on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, which happened in the Llawhaden area.
A police statement confirmed: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on Monday morning, 20th June 2022.
"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries are continuing.
"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here