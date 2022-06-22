A SEX offender was fined in court for breaking restrictions of his registration.

Jonathan Morgan, who resides at a farm in Marloes, was convicted of sexual assault on a female under 13 and being in possession of indecent images at Cardiff Crown Court in 2008.

Ex-soldier Morgan was placed on the sex offenders list because of this conviction.

In November 2021, Morgan was found to have broken restrictions of the registration by being in possession of a mobile phone which had internet enabled on it.

He was also in possession of an air rifle – which he was also prohibited from having.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Peter Tarr read out character references given to the court by his mother and employer.

Morgan’s mother described how her son served two tours, one in Bosnia and one in Northern Ireland, and afterwards lived on a farm where he took care of his father, who died in 2021.

Morgan's mother described her son as hard-working and someone making a big effort to sort his life out.

A work colleague described Morgan as a reliable worker.

On June 22 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, Morgan, 52, was sentenced for being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order and being in possession of a firearm.

He was placed under a 12-month community order and made to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He’ll pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.