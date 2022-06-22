A Hakin man has been sent to Crown Court for sentence after admitting having in his possession a quantity of an illegal Class A drug.
Stephen Cadwell, 25, of Picton Close, Hakin admitted the charge when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.
The court heard that on April 3, 2021, officers searched Cadwell at a property in Observatory Avenue, Hakin and found in his possession 4.53grammes of cocaine.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence him, as the defendant is now in breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence.
He was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence on July 19.
