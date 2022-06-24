RESIDENTS close to Pembrokeshire military ranges are being advised that there will be a number of firing exercises carried out during July.

The Ministry of Defence placed the notice advising of the next round of firing dates in the Western Telegraph’s public notice section on June 22.

The notice advises there will be a number of firing exercises taking place at both Castlemartin and Manorbier throughout July. This also includes night firing.

The dates are:

July 04-08, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29 for Castlemartin. The exercises will be taking place between 8am and 4.30pm.

The Manorbier range will be carrying out the exercises during the same hours of 8am and 4.30pm on July 1, 04-08, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29.

The night firing will take place at Castlemartin only on July 05, 07, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 between the hours of 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

During the period of July 11-15 and July 19, the road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govans Head to Broadhaven will be closed.

The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed on July 04-08, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29.

The public are also advised that during this period, there may be heavy vehicle movement on local roads and that unscheduled firing may take place outside of the above periods at Castlemartin.

MORE NEWS

The Pembrokeshire Coast path that passes through the Eastern seaward side of the range will be open on non-firing days but anyone using the path is urged to stick to the road and footpath marked out by white posts.

All other areas of the range are off-limits to the public and the public are urged to not touch any objects found on the range, beach or in the sea.

To find out the daily firing plans at the range, call 01646 662367 after 8.15am as plans are subject to change.

You can view the public notice here.