An animal sanctuary's owners are appealing for help to get one of their much-loved pets on the move.

Indie the alpaca arrived at Llwyngwyddel Farm, Lampeter Velfrey seven weeks ago, so malnourished and weak that it was feared he would not survive the night.

He is now making a good recovery thanks to the care of Emma and James Lloyd, but struggles to walk because of nerve damage to his back legs caused by his previous lack of correct nourishment.

Cuddles for poorly Indie from Emma are helping his redovery.

So the couple are hoping to get three-year-old Indie some independence with a set of purpose-built wheels to support his back legs.

"Indie is currently living in our conservatory, which as you can imagine, is not ideal," said Emma, who has four other alpacas amongst the menagerie at the farm, which also offers holiday accommodation and animal experience.

"He's doing so well - when we first had him he couldn't even lift his head, and now he never stops eating.

Indie is being cared for in the conservatory, but he needs to be able to make his own way out into the fields

"He is a very sweet boy, and it would be lovely for him to be able to go out into the fresh air and the fields without being carried, so we're just reaching out to everyone to see if we can find him an alpaca-sized set of wheels."

Posting on Facebook, Emma said:

"We welcomed Indie into our care 7 weeks ago. He was suffering with malnutrition and extremely weak. Unfortunately, this has caused nerve damage to his back legs. Slowly he is gaining strength, however his back legs are still an issue.

"Indie desperately needs a wheeled support to help him get about, much like the ones you get for dogs."

Indie now has a splendid appetite, and is particularly fond of carrots

Emma added: "Indie has come so far in such a short time, so we're sure he will be able to adapt to walking in a different way.

"So we're reaching out to everybody to ask for help."

*Are you able to help Indie move onwards? If so, message Llwyngwyddel Farm Animal Sanctuary CIC on Facebook