Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on a Pembrokeshire road earlier this week.

The crash happened on the A477 near Tavernspite, which affected traffic from the A4076 Milford Road in Johnston to Jordanston.

Police officers attended the scene at approximately 6.25pm on the evening of Monday, June 20, and remained present until the area was clear.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 turning to Tavernspite at about 6.25pm Monday evening, 20th June 2022.

“No injuries were reported.”

Police officers also attended a collision on the A40 on the morning of Tuesday, June 21.

The police spokesperson said: “We attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 8.30am this morning, Tuesday, June 21, on the A40 near Llanddewi Velfrey.

"One person was injured in the collision.”