A DIVERSION is being considered for a Pembrokeshire footpath.

The diversion, submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday, June 16 and appeared as two public notices in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 22, center around the public footpath at Clarbeston Road, Wiston.

A copy of both orders can be seen free of charge at Pembrokeshire County Council’s County Hall, Haverfordwest, between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Copies of the orders can be bought from there for £2.68.

MORE NEWS:

Any representations or objections can be sent in writing to the Public Rights of Way Officer at Pembrokeshire County Council before July 20, 2022.

You can view both notices here and here.