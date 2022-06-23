Neyland Carnival makes its keenly-awaited comeback after three years' absence - on the year that it celebrates its centenary.

A full 100 years after the first Neyland Carnival, the event returns on Saturday, July 9, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 to Covid.

With its usual floats, flags and funfair rides, it is hoped that the carnival will be bigger and better than ever before.

Malcolm Hawkins, committee chair of the carnival said: “I've been organising the carnivals in Neyland for the last 25 years, and this has been the hardest one by far.

“We want to make this one special, so we have brought in some changes.

“Instead of having a carnival princess, this year we are having a carnival prince and princess – a married couple, who will really be about 10 and 11 years old.

Neyland Carnival in 2018

“We are also hoping for plenty of rides to be there, not just for the young children of Pembrokeshire, but also bigger ones for the teenagers and young adults.

“One thing that hasn’t changed however is the price. How we view it, the carnival is, and will always be, for the working-class people of Neyland and the surrounding areas.

“For that reason, entry will still be £2 to the event on the day.

“Leaflets on the carnival are currently on their way to doors across the town, and we are all really hopeful that after all the hard work that has gone into the event, a big crowd will greet us on July 9.”

MORE NEWS

Another person who is excited for the carnival’s return is former mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock.

The 11-time mayor of the town said: “I am sure the Neyland Carnival of 2022 will be a highly enjoyable and memorable event which will attract huge community support.

A VC Gallery vehicle at Neyland Carnival in 2018

“Months of planning and organising have gone into making this centenary carnival a reality.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the committee, sponsors and advertisers for their generosity and public spiritedness.”

Neyland Carnival in 2018