Three Pembrokeshire bus routes are being heavily disrupted due to a shortage of drivers in the county.
The services, which were scheduled to be running daily, will only operate one day per week until mid-July.
The affected services are:
- 400 Puffin Shuttle between Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and St Davids, via coast road;
- 404 Strumble Shuttle between Fishguard and St Davids (including Whitesands) via coast road;
- 405 Poppit Rocket between Cardigan and Newport, via Moylgrove.
The 400 route will only be running on Wednesdays between now and July 18, while the 404 and 405 will only run on Thursdays.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “These services will operate one day per week up until 18th July. The services will then operate six days a week throughout the summer holidays.
“Walkers are encouraged to catch the bus out and the walk back as this reduces the need to complete the walk by a set time.
“Customers are advised to check the latest travel information by either phoning the bus company or visiting their website.”
