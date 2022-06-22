Haverfordwest train station's services got back on track on Wednesday, June 22, during a brief pause in strike action.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union has described the industrial action - which halted every train service in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday - as “a last resort”.

Strikes are set to return on Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25, due to the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.

Ticket office clerk Jim Mills said there was a normal service today, but it had been quiet.

“There’s currently a train every two hours,” said Jim. “The last train going to Carmarthen leaves at 11.40pm.

“On Friday there should be trains from 9am onwards, and on Saturday, no trains at all.”

Station café manager Kay Davies said today was busier than yesterday but still quiet, as she milled between making cups of tea and coffee, and serving a handful of customers.

There were some passengers on the platforms this afternoon. When asked how their travels had gone so far they said there were no problems.

Mr Mills said people seem to have thrown caution to the wind, but despite the absence of passengers, the ticket office took £700 in advanced sales yesterday, and lots of people are moving affected tickets to a future date free of charge.

“Most people who should have been travelling yesterday updated their tickets and are travelling today,” said Mr Mills.

“They’re just changing dates at no extra charge. I mean it’s not their fault they couldn't travel yesterday.”

Yesterday the Western Telegraph spoke with a Haverfordwest man who had to cancel his 24th wedding anniversary plans because of the strikes.

Brian Dullaghan, 66, was heading to Cardiff on Friday with his wife to celebrate their 23rd anniversary.

Those plans have now been scuppered, with Mr Dullaghan cancelling two restaurant bookings and the hotel.

Brian Dullaghan, (right) has had to cancel anniversary celebrations because of the strikes. Also pictured is Kay Davies and ticket officer Jim Mills who has sympathy for the strikers

Despite the disappointment, he says he is not opposed to the strikes, with Mr Dullaghan showing empathy for the people affected.

“This is going to hurt everybody, but I know how these people (the strikers) feel because we had the same thing for the company I used to work for.”

The RMT union wants a pay rise of 7% to deal with the rising cost of living, but it says employers are offering a maximum of 3% on condition they also accept job cuts and changes to working practices.