A NUMBER of planning applications have been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

In a public notice in the Western Telegraph on June 22, three planning applications have been submitted to the council relating to a variety of properties.

The first notice is in relation to 16 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, where Pembrokeshire County Council is applying for full planning application and conservation area consent to allow for the partial demolition of the lower ground floor and the full demolition of rear extension of number 16 Bridge Street to form a pedestrian link to the walkway providing access to Haverfordwest Castle, repair and decorative works to adjoining buildings and associated works.

Any comments must be received by July 13.

The second notice related to a proposed development at the former A & M Engineering on Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke.

MORE NEWS:

William Crockford has put in a planning application for construction of 16 homes with access road and parking on the former A & M Engineering site. Any comments must be received by July 6.

The third notice relates to a proposed development at Brimaston Grange, Hayscastle in Haverfordwest.

Mrs J Archer has submitted the application for permission to alter the doorway to the existing house, add a sunroom extension, skylights and a new barn with a workshop, garages, office and storage. The application is relating to a listed building. All comments must be received by July 13.

Anyone wishing to make representations about any of the applications should submit their comments in writing online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk or write to the Director of Community Services at the following address: County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 1TP by the date listed with the application.

