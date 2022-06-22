Lovely labradors, beautiful bulldogs and sensational spaniels were amongst the canines strutting their stuff when their daycare provider staged a fundraising dog show.

The event at Cotton’s Crèche Dog Daycare at Bethesda, near Narberth, was a great success and resulted in a donation of just over £500 to Guide Dogs Cymru.

"The members of the Pembrokeshire Fundraising Group of Guide Dogs Cymru yet again wish to say a huge thank you to Annie Thomas of Cotton’s Crèche Dog Daycare for the excellent donation of just over £500 raised at the recent anniversary celebration Dog Show," said fundraising group secretary Eva Rich. 

"Also sincere thanks to everyone who attended the event, entering the various dog show competitions, and the various companies who provided stalls and donated their proceeds.

Western Telegraph: Boris the bulldog was the guest judgeBoris the bulldog was the guest judge

"Thank you too to Boris the Bulldog for judging the competitions, and to everyone who helped in any way to make the event such a success.

"Guide dog Nancy, together with all the guide dog partnerships in Pembrokeshire add their sincere gratitude to all the dogs who took part."