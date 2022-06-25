Pembrokeshire is the wellness capital of Wales, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by FBM Holidays, named Pembrokeshire as the best place to be in Wales to help improve your health and wellbeing.
The county topped the list for Wales, and came in at second for the UK-wide list, finishing narrowly behind Dorset.
The study looked at factors including blue flag beaches, wellness centres, national parks, park runs, health restaurants and average life expectancy.
The only other Welsh places which were listed in the top ten were Gwynedd (fifth) and Anglesey (10th).
Laura Mackenzie, Senior Brand Communications Executive at FBM Holidays, said: “Prioritising our wellness has never been more important, which is why we carefully analysed the top places for wellness in the UK.
“The data has been really fascinating to analyse, and it’s great to see that much-loved Pembrokeshire has made Wales’ top wellness spot alongside so many other gorgeous places.
“We hope that this will inspire everyone to experience the idyllic retreats on offer right across the UK.”
