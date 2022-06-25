HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 22.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Jan Whisby (Hakin)

The death occurred suddenly on June 12 at Withybush General Hospital of Janet Whisby aged 75. Beloved wife of Bryn Whisby, Nubian Crescent, Hakin. Jan will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

There will be a private cremation, family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made if desired to Tanya Howells. respiratory nurse, Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest.

Carol ‘Nick’ Crutchley (Haverfordwest)

Carol 'Nick' Crutchley, aged 78 of Haven Park Avenue, Haverfordwest was taken from us suddenly on Thursday, May 26 whilst at home. Devoted wife of Michael. Dearly loved mum of Kathryn and Nicholas. Adored mother-in-law for Blayne and Jacqui and the best nana ever to Ethan, Torin, Asher and Gregor. Carol was loved by many having been a midwife at St. Thomas' and then a sister at SCBU and was affectionately known as "Mother" by her colleagues, eventually retiring in 2004.

Carol has touched so many lives and while she did not want a fuss, Michael would like family, friends and colleagues who knew her well to have the opportunity to celebrate her life at Haverfordwest Cricket Club on Friday, July 15 from 2pm. There will be no flowers but please donations, if desired, to the Oxford Children's Hospital at https://www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/Pages/Appeal/Category/donate

Charles William Mapp (Haverfordwest)

On Saturday, June 18, after a short illness, Charles passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Charles aged 92 years, devoted husband of the late Azalia and loving father of Teresa (deceased), Bonnie, Christopher, Veronica and Vanessa. He will be much missed by his children and extended family, including many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a private family funeral to be held at The Pembrokeshire Natural Burial Meadow, Keeston. The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 8 for their kindness and care of Charles

Michael George James (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred on Friday, June 10 at home of Michael George James aged 67 years of Brewery Street, Pembroke Dock. Beloved husband of Annette. Much loved dad of Robert and Claire. Treasured uncle to Natasha and partner James, Natalie and partner Gareth, who were more like daughters to him. A loving brother-in-law. Michael will be greatly missed by his many more nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, June 23 at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations if desired for Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Maritime Museum, Pembroke Dock or Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Tom Davies (Llanrhian)

Passed away peacefully at home on June 16 aged 64 years. Beloved husband of Rachel and dearly loved father of Amy. A much loved and respected brother, relative and friend.

Funeral service at Llanrhian Church on Thursday, June 23 at 3pm to be followed by burial in Llanrhian Cemetery. Donations in memory of Tom for Solva Surgery and Ward 11, Withybush Hospital c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU

Malcolm Derrick Evans (Neyland)

Malcolm, of Neyland, passed away peacefully on May 31. He is much loved and will always be remembered as the beloved father of Alun, dear father-in-law of Nikki, and loving grampa of Josh.

A service celebrating Malcolm's life will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm on Wednesday, June 29. A further celebration will take place at Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu welcomed supporting Wales Air Ambulance, via: www.malcolmevans.muchloved.com. If you have difficulty donating online, please contact C. Meirion Hopkin & Son for assistance. Tel: 01792 844513.

Mike Thornberry (Hook)

Mike passed away peacefully on June 13 aged 73 years. Much loved he will be missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn son and daughter Martin and Cheryl, Rob, Genene, grandchildren Lottie, Jemima, Olivia, and Harriet, brother Goff and his wife Sue and their family, Adele, Chris, Jessica and Abigail.

Funeral service at Narberth Crematorium Thursday, June 23 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Greenacres Animal Rescue or Children with Cancer UK. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Mr D R Hughes (Hodgeston)

Suddenly at his home on Thursday June 9; Roger of Hafan Deg, Hodgeston, Pembroke. Beloved husband of Pat, dearest father of Kate, Philip and Carys, loving grandfather of Terrence and Dafydd, much loved son of Beryl and dear brother of Wayne, Rhona, Jayne and Eirwyn.

Public funeral at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on Monday, June 27 at 1pm. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Charlie Cottrell (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Saturday, June 11 at Withybush Hospital, Charlie of Dyffryn, Goodwick. Beloved father of the late Angharad and Carlos, loving grandfather of Emily, Ben, Sian, Annie and Nadine, treasured great grandfather of Alex and a dear brother.

Funeral service on Monday, June 27 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mary Newsome (St Davids)

Passed away peacefully at her home on June 15 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late John. A dearly loved mother, grandmother, relative and friend.

Funeral service in the Lady Chapel, St. David's Cathedral at 11am on Friday, June 24 to be followed by interment in St. Davids Cemetery. Donations in memory if desired for Dementia UK c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St. Davids SA62 6SU

Pamela Mary Fogden (Haverfordwest)

Pam passed away peacefully at Glangwili General Hospital, Carmarthen on June 8 aged 77 years. Much loved wife to David, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Tuesday, June 28, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Pam can be made to either of these charities: Parkinsons UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ. Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ or Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Rosaleen ‘Rose’ Mary Moorhead-Murphy (Johnston)

Rose died peacefully at home in Johnston on June 17, aged 80, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Patrick, devoted mother of Gabrielle, Nikki, Neti and Dominic, treasured nana of Sinéad, Crissi, Beth, Joseff, sister of Terence and Aidan, and mother-in-law of Huw.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of St David and St Patrick, Dew St., Haverfordwest on Wednesday, June 29 at 12.45pm followed by a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. In lieu of floral tributes, the family request that people who wish to make a donation do so to the Paul Sartori Foundation via Peter Evans, Funeral Director, 54 Pendre, Cardigan, SA43 1JR, Tel. No. (01239) 615266.

Mags Barnaby (Haverfordwest)

Mags passed away suddenly on May 29, aged 60 years. Very much loved, she will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends and colleagues.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 10.30am arrival for 11am start at St. Peter's Church, Lampeter Velfrey followed by the committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Mags can be made at her funeral. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Patricia Ellen (Pat) Hayes (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Monday, June 13 at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke, Pat of Stop & Call, Goodwick. Beloved wife of Larry, loving mother of Diane, Maureen, Robert and Ian and a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral took place on Saturday, June 18 at the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard, followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Donations in memory of Pat, if desired, made payable to 'Ashdale Care Home' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Helen Rose Mathias (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 16 of Helen Mathias of Devonshire Road, Pembroke Dock. She was 82. Greatly loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral took place on Friday, June 24 with a service at Llanion Cemetery, Pembroke Dock at 12noon to which all are welcome. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr David Nicholas (Trefin)

Peacefully with his family at home in Llanon, Trefin on Saturday, June18. Beloved husband of Janet, loving father of Philip, Sarah and Gwyn, and dearest grandfather.

The funeral service will be held at Llanrhian Parish Church at 1pm on Wednesday, June 29, followed by interment at Croesgoch Cemetery. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons - Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250