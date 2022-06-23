THE Western Telegraph group regularly provide absolutely stunning pictures of sights all over Pembrokeshire. 

We love seeing all the photos submitted whether they are of the beautiful scenery, lovely animal antics or just creative ideas.

Here are just a few of our favourite images that have been recently posted.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Sailing near Port Lion. Picture: Ceri A BrownSailing near Port Lion. Picture: Ceri A Brown

Western Telegraph: Summer solstice sunrise at Carnedd Meibion-Owen. Picture: Max HawkinsSummer solstice sunrise at Carnedd Meibion-Owen. Picture: Max Hawkins

Western Telegraph: Goodwick. Picture; Donna-Marie HumphriesGoodwick. Picture; Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Bridge meadow, Cleddau Reach walk. Picture: Jacqui SandersBridge meadow, Cleddau Reach walk. Picture: Jacqui Sanders

Western Telegraph: Mill Bay near St Ann's Head. Picture: Michael CammMill Bay near St Ann's Head. Picture: Michael Camm

Western Telegraph: Ducklings at Bosherton lily ponds. Picture: Dan SoperDucklings at Bosherton lily ponds. Picture: Dan Soper

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle. Picture: Pete JamiesonCarew Castle. Picture: Pete Jamieson

Western Telegraph: Stena Line ferry in Goodwick. Picture: Claire HodgesStena Line ferry in Goodwick. Picture: Claire Hodges

Western Telegraph: Abercastle. Picture: Val ColellaAbercastle. Picture: Val Colella

Western Telegraph: Lower Town marine walk. Picture: Jean VaughanLower Town marine walk. Picture: Jean Vaughan