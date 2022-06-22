TikTok is the place where the wackiest trends and some of the tastiest recipes begin.

The supplement brand Nutrimuscle has compiled a list of the most popular dishes to take the video app by storm from Feta pasta to Salmon bowls.

Not only has the French supplement company researched the viral meals to find out which ones we can't get enough of, but it's also investigated how good these dishes really are for us too.

The brand has enlisted its in-house dietician to watch the videos and score each one out of 10 on nutritional value, ranking them from healthiest to unhealthiest.

“The rise of food trends on social media such as ‘FoodTok’ has encouraged younger generations to get in the kitchen and learn to cook meals from scratch which is vastly healthier than relying on ready meals and fast food," says Alex Parren, certified nutritionist, and personal trainer.

Alex added: “It’s an easy and convenient way to find new recipes and for a lot of young people, the visual aid of seeing how a dish is made and how it should look increases their chance of long-term success. Not only this, but the most viral food trends are also ones which use simple, accessible ingredients, which can be vital in the cost-of-living crisis we’re currently experiencing.”

Most popular TikTok recipes for 2022

Feta Pasta – 1,100,000,000 Views Pasta Chips – 1,100,000,000 Views Avocado Toast – 839,000,000 Views Mug Cake – 710,900,000 Views Overnight Oats – 705,800,000 Views Pesto Eggs – 265,600,000 Views Salmon Bowl – 184,300,000 Views Egg Boil – 129,800,000 Views Pizza Toast – 125,900,000 Views TikTok Ramen – 91,600,000 Views

These mouthwatering recipes might have taken over the internet but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are great for you!

You can check out the top 50 most popular dishes from the app via the Nutrimuscle website.

From this list, Nutrimuscle has gone one step further and with the help of certified nutritionist Alex Parren, has ranked the meals based on how healthy they are.

Most popular TikTok recipes of 2022 ranked by how healthy they are

1. Nature’s Cereal

Score: 10/10

Views on TikTok: 68,400,000

High in fibre and Vitamin C, the healthy cereal recipe includes blueberries, blackberries, pomegranates and coconut water.

While pop star Lizzo made her own Nature's Cereal with berries, ice cubes and coconut water, the original recipe came from TikToker Sherwayne Mears (@natures_food)

2. Overnight oats

Score: 9/10

Views: 705,800,000

In second place, overnight oats were the fifth most popular food hashtag and it's not hard to see why.

There's plenty of room to make the oats your own and still enjoy a healthy meal that is packed full of flavour and fibre.

Perfect for a pre-workout meal, they are associated with reducing cholesterol, insulin response as well as increasing the number of ‘good’ bacteria in your gut, according to Nutrimuscle.

3. Pesto eggs

Score: 9/10

Views: 265,600,000

After this mouthwatering pesto eggs recipe went viral, pesto sales at a UK supermarket increased by 108%.

A natural breakfast dish, the eggs also make an ideal post-workout snack with a great source of protein as well as several vitamins and minerals.

Nutrimuscle also recommends the dish for those on a Keto or low carb diet.

4. Ricotta Toast

Score: 9/10

Views: 34,400,000

You've heard of Avocado toast but have you swapped it out for Ricotta yet?

Ricotta is a rich protein source and makes the perfect serve on a slice of sourdough, topped with fresh greens, a balsamic glaze and roasted tomatoes.

5. Carrot Salad

Score: 9/10

Views: 6,400,000

Carrot salad couldn't be easier to make since all you need is a vegetable peeler and a handful of ingredients.

Nutrimuscle says that the fresh and vibrant dish is chock full of potassium, antioxidants, vitamin A and Beta carotene.

6. Chocolate Baked Oats

Score: 9/10

Views: 6,100,000

If you are looking for a hearty and healthy dish that you can prepare ahead of time, chocolate-baked oats are the way to go.

All you need to do is blend porridge oats, eggs, milk (dairy or non, your choice) and bicarbonate soda together along with chosen flavourings and protein powder then cook in a baking tin for seven to ten minutes.

7. Taco Wrap

Score: 9/10

Views: 4,600,000

In theory, taco wraps are simple and even healthy to make (depending on the toppings you pick!).

You simply need to cut a slit into the middle of the tortilla and fill each quarter with your favourite ingredients before folding each quarter triangle onto itself.

Once you have layered the wrap, toast it and Nutrimuscle says that it makes the perfect post-gym session meal.

8. Feta Pasta

Score: 8/10

Views: 1,100,000,000

All you need to put together TikTok's most popular meal is cherry tomatoes, olive oil, chili pepper, an entire block of feta cheese, fresh basil, garlic, salt, pepper and a pasta of your choice.

The most nutritional part of the dish is the tomatoes that bring vitamins C and K, potassium, and the antioxidant lycopene which is linked to reduced risk of heart diseases and cancer, according to Nutrimuscle.

9. Pasta Chips

Score: 8/10

Views: 1,100,000,000

The second most popular dish next to Feta Pasta, Pasta Chips are one of the newest tasty trends to cause a frenzy on the app.

The dish involves cooked pasta that’s tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese and spices and then air fried until crispy.

Ranked in ninth place based on health, Nutrimuscle recommends it as a pre-workout snack.

10. Salmon Bowl

Score: 8/10

Views: 184,300,000

Make use of your leftover rice and salmon in this viral recipe, served with Japanese mayo, soy sauce, diced avocado, and roasted seaweed sheets.

The meal has a lot of nutritional value from a macronutrient blend of high-quality protein (salmon) and healthy fat (avocado) to the nutrient-dense carbohydrates found in rice.

You can see the rest of the recipes via the Nutrimuscle website or find out how you can take some inspiration by shopping its Nutrition range.