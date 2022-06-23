A man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on suspicion of driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.
The man was arrested in Fishguard on Wednesday, June 22, when he provided a positive breath test and also a positive drug wipe.
He was taken into custody by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, where he took more breath specimen tests as well as blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male provided two breath specimens just below the legal limit at custody, and no further action was taken for drink driving.
“He has been released under investigation for the drug drive aspect, pending his blood results.”
Last month, more than half of the arrests made by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit were drug driving or drink driving arrests.
The full list of arrests made in May 2022 were:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
