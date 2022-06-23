A sixth person has denied being involved in an alleged UK wide cocaine smuggling conspiracy with links to Fishguard and Goodwick.

In total seven people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs following Operation Rookley, a police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs, involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.

Those charged with being involved in the conspiracy and since remanded in custody were:

Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine.

Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine.

Both pleaded not guilty to the offences in April of this year.

Terence Harrison,42, of Kings Road, Swanage; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; and Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area also gave pleas of not guilty to the same charge.

READ MORE

Two others arrested, Leigh Smith, aged 44, from the Vernwood area, and Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Thursday, June 26.

They both faced the same charges of conspiring to supply a class A drug between May 16 2021 and March 15 2022.

Smith entered a formal not guilty plea.

Kerr was unrepresented due to industrial action being taken by the Criminal Bar Association and was unable to enter a formal plea.

The court heard that another date will be set within the next two weeks for him to formally enter a plea.

The trial for all seven accused of being involved in the alleged UK wide drug trafficking operation is set for September 5 this year.