Pembroke Dock scaffolder Jamie Busby has launched a hard-hitting attack at the Daily Mail after the newspaper ran an article branding construction workers as ‘woke'.

The article carries the headline ‘UK builders go WOKE’ in an article about them discussing their feelings with colleagues.

They are described by the paper as being ‘sensitive souls’ who shun unhealthy foods and take an active interest in yoga and meditation.

Jamie Busby was so shocked at reading the article that he has filmed himself firing back at the newspaper, telling them to ‘give your heads a wobble’.

In a video, which was shot by the GMB Union, he explained that talking to colleagues on site could save lives, and it was not a laughing matter.

Construction worker Jamie Busby addresses the newspaper in a video, which was shot by the GMB Union.

“I'm a GMB Union Rep currently in construction at HPC (Hinkley Point C), Europe's largest construction site and I've got a message for the Mail newspaper about your story calling us all 'woke'.

"We work long hours in a manual job for long stretches away from our family and friends.

"We have the highest suicide rate among male occupations. It's not easy being away from your home and family but I guess you wouldn't understand that.

"So if you think it's a laugh to take the mick out of us about yoga and meditation and other things, like our feelings, speaking to each other about our mental health, you need to give your head a wobble and get in the real world.

"Mental health is massive and people need to speak to each other. Talking to each other saves lives.

"Forget your divisive culture wars and your 'woke' narratives and we'll carry on looking after each other here and our mental health at HPC and we'll carry on reading a proper newspaper as well.

"And we absolutely love a breakfast, so get your facts right!"

The Daily Mail article was based on a survey by Toolstation, which surveyed 2,000 builders and tradespeople.

According to the newspaper, the survey found three-quarters of builders said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues.

One in 10 would start the day with stretching or meditation, and one in five said they had an interest in topics such as art and history.

The newspaper implied that workers were “woke” for finding healthy ways to manage their mental health.

Samaritans, a charity offering support to those at risk of suicide, called the headline “unhelpful” and said it only further stigmatised mental health in the industry.

“Instead of mocking, let’s celebrate and share things we can do that could be potentially life-saving for people who might still feel they have to live up to outdated stereotypes,” said the charity in a tweet.

It encouraged workers to continue to check on their friends.

Construction workers are 3.4 times more likely to take their own life than workers in other jobs, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, Jamie's video has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has received more than 45,000 likes on Twitter.