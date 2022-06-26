Dyfed-Powys Police recorded a 24 per cent increase in hate crime year-on-year, according to the latest figures.

The crime data for England and Wales, published by the Home Office, cover five types of offences, all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by statute.

According to the Home Office “these racially or religiously aggravated offences are by definition hate crimes.”

The five offences are:

Racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury

Racially or religiously aggravated assault without injury

Racially or religiously aggravated harassment

Racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage

Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress

The statistics for Dyfed-Powys Police showed that 462 hate crimes were recorded in 2021, compared to 374 in 2020, resulting in a 24 per cent increase.

Elsewhere in Wales, North Wales Police recorded a 31 per cent increase from 429 to 564, while Gwent saw a 19 per cent increase from 424 to 506.

South Wales Police was the only force in Wales to surpass 1,000, with an eight per cent increase from 1,167 to 1,257.