Dyfed-Powys Police recorded a 24 per cent increase in hate crime year-on-year, according to the latest figures.
The crime data for England and Wales, published by the Home Office, cover five types of offences, all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by statute.
According to the Home Office “these racially or religiously aggravated offences are by definition hate crimes.”
The five offences are:
- Racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury
- Racially or religiously aggravated assault without injury
- Racially or religiously aggravated harassment
- Racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
- Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress
The statistics for Dyfed-Powys Police showed that 462 hate crimes were recorded in 2021, compared to 374 in 2020, resulting in a 24 per cent increase.
Elsewhere in Wales, North Wales Police recorded a 31 per cent increase from 429 to 564, while Gwent saw a 19 per cent increase from 424 to 506.
South Wales Police was the only force in Wales to surpass 1,000, with an eight per cent increase from 1,167 to 1,257.
