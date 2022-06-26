Dyfed-Powys Police recorded a 24 per cent increase in hate crime year-on-year, according to the latest figures.

The crime data for England and Wales, published by the Home Office, cover five types of offences, all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by statute.

According to the Home Office “these racially or religiously aggravated offences are by definition hate crimes.”

The five offences are:

  • Racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury
  • Racially or religiously aggravated assault without injury
  • Racially or religiously aggravated harassment
  • Racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
  • Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress

The statistics for Dyfed-Powys Police showed that 462 hate crimes were recorded in 2021, compared to 374 in 2020, resulting in a 24 per cent increase.

Elsewhere in Wales, North Wales Police recorded a 31 per cent increase from 429 to 564, while Gwent saw a 19 per cent increase from 424 to 506.

South Wales Police was the only force in Wales to surpass 1,000, with an eight per cent increase from 1,167 to 1,257.