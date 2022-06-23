A St Davids man has appeared before magistrates charged with escaping from police custody during an alleged incident on June 2.
Daniel Mitchell of Pen y Gar Gardens, St David’s appeared before Llanelli magistrates this morning (Thursday) in police custody.
The incident is alleged to have taken place after police discovered him driving his vehicle on June 2.
Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker said that officers carried out a roadside drugs swipe, at which point Mitchell turned away from the officers, jumped a fence and ran off. He was apprehended by officers around an hour later and arrested.
After listening to the details, magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the matter to Swansea Crown Court where Mitchell is expected to submit a plea on July 21.
He was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his home address and that he reports to Haverfordwest police station every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
