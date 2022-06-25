IN July 1943, more than 100,000 soldiers descended on Pembrokeshire to prepare for the D-Day landings.

Saundersfoot, Tenby and Amroth were taken over by the military for the practices, leading to the areas being under military control for a number of weeks to allow them to carry out the 13-day exercise which saw 16,230 tonnes of supplies brought ashore.

It was on these Welsh beaches that Exercise Jantzen was carried out to provide the troops with a rehearsal of the D-Day landings and so the beaches were full of army landing crafts.

Village life was turned upside down during this period for those living close by. A curfew was put in place and all correspondence out of the villages was censored. Anyone visiting the area was told to leave and a number of the larger buildings were commandeered for military use.

A number of the local hotels were used as billets for the military personnel, while St Brides Hotel was turned into a Signals Training School for the Royal Marines.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill was even on location to watch the rehearsals.

Here are some images that capture the exercises.

Western Telegraph: Tenby during Operation Jantzen. Picture: Penny Brace via Our Pembrokeshire ArchivesTenby during Operation Jantzen. Picture: Penny Brace via Our Pembrokeshire Archives

Western Telegraph: Operation Jantzen soldiers in Tenby. Picture: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesOperation Jantzen soldiers in Tenby. Picture: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Operation Jantzen on Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Pembrokeshire Archives via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesOperation Jantzen on Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Pembrokeshire Archives via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Tenby beach during Operation Jantzen. Picture: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesTenby beach during Operation Jantzen. Picture: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Operation Jantzen in Tenby. Picture Robert Griffiths/Sue Furrow via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesOperation Jantzen in Tenby. Picture Robert Griffiths/Sue Furrow via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Soldiers in Tenby. Picture: Robert Griffiths/Sue Furrow via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesSoldiers in Tenby. Picture: Robert Griffiths/Sue Furrow via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

 