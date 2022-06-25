A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council to build 16 houses in Pembroke.
The application concerns the building of 16 numbered dwellings with road access and parking on the former A&M Engineering site on Lower Lamphey Road.
The 0.4 hectares of land is currently vacant, which has allowed Coastal Developments Tenby Ltd to submit the application to the county council.
The land would also be used for further public roads with new public rights of way, as well as the connecting of the existing drainage systems to the new houses.
Consultations have been sent regarding the application, with the applicants receiving a consultation response regarding DAT, civils and pollution control.
This means that all the applicants await now is a decision from Pembrokeshire County Council.
