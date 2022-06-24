A MAN described as a brilliant father died after taking a cocaine overdose, a coroner’s court heard.

David Roberts, of Strongbow Court, Pembroke, was found in his bathroom having taken a fatal dose of the drug. He was 40.

At an inquest held at Pembrokeshire County Hall on June 23, acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire Mr Paul Bennett concluded that Mr Roberts’ death was a result of suicide after he had ‘barricaded’ himself in his property and put furniture on the stairs to prevent anyone gaining access.

A former gardener, Mr Roberts was described as a brilliant father who always supported his children at their football matches.

Two years ago Mr Roberts suffered what was described as a defining head injury in terms of his changing mental state - Mr Roberts was hit over the head with a crowbar.

After the incident Mr Roberts’ became controlling and was convinced his partner was cheating on him – to the extent he made her take a lie detector test.

In 2021 he attempted suicide by hanging.

In September of that year an urgent care visit was undertaken at Mr Roberts’ home.

It was in October that a neighbour called the police after hearing shouting at Mr Roberts’ property in the early hours of the morning.

The front door and back door were ‘barricaded’ and so police had to force entry. Mr Roberts was found in his bathroom.

READ MORE

Toxicology reports showed cocaine found at levels associated with fatalities.

Mr Bennett weighed up whether the death was drug-related or suicide.

Due to barriers being set up in the home and because of evidence of previous attempts to take his own life Mr Bennett concluded Mr Roberts died by suicide after suffering from the fatal effects of a cocaine overdose.

Where to get mental health support

Here are some websites that can help:

www.mind.org.uk

www.samaritans.org

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?