Emergency services attended to a two-vehicle crash which occurred in the centre of Haverfordwest this afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly before 2pm on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23, as the vehicles collided on Salutation Square.
The vehicles involved in the crash were a lorry and a car.
Police officers attended as traffic ran while recovery also attended to remove the car from the scene.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “At approximately 1.48pm this afternoon, a two-vehicle collision was reported on Salutation Square, Haverfordwest.
“Vehicles involved were a DAF lorry and a Citroen C4 car.
“No one was injured, but the car had to be recovered, and there was no further police action.”
