OUR Western Telegraph camera club members continue to delight us with their images from across Pembrokeshire.

This week, they were tasked with capturing images related to the letter L. We were greeted with a wide range of pictures from lions to lemurs and logs to lighthouses. Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lion at Folly Farm. Picture: Karen MorrisLion at Folly Farm. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Lemur at Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence. Picture: Maria PerkinsLemur at Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Logs in Canaston Woods. Picture: Helen ThomasLogs in Canaston Woods. Picture: Helen Thomas

Western Telegraph: Log swing. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesLog swing. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Lighthouse on Caldey Island. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickLighthouse on Caldey Island. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckieLlawhaden Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckie