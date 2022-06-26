OUR Western Telegraph camera club members continue to delight us with their images from across Pembrokeshire.
This week, they were tasked with capturing images related to the letter L. We were greeted with a wide range of pictures from lions to lemurs and logs to lighthouses. Here are just some of our favourites.
If you want to be part of the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Pub landlord's death inspires £6,000 fundraising effort
- Iron Age Celtic chariot find declared treasure
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here