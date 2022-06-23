The new streaming service Paramount + has officially landed in the UK, and Sky Cinema customers can sign up for free.

It comes as the service will now be included on Sky platforms within the existing subscription to Sky Cinema at no extra cost.

That means you can get all the latest TV shows and films from Paramount + UK included on Sky Cinema.

READ MORE: Paramount Plus: What shows are available and when does it launch in the UK?

The service that has been available in the United States for some time is finally making the trip across the pond and is battling its opponents with a cheap monthly rate.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, says: “Paramount is synonymous with Hollywood – which is why adding Paramount+ to the Sky Cinema package is not only the perfect pairing, but it will offer great added value for our customers who will be able to access a vast catalogue of premium content at no extra cost.”

Top Gun Maverick will be available to watch. (PA)

What shows and films are available on Paramount+?





Paramount + will have an endless amount of content to stream with more than 8000 hours of films and shows for all ages to enjoy.

It will include content from SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

From new films Jerry & Marge Go Large, the latest Scream movie, Clifford The Big Red Dog, and a selection of new blockbuster films after their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick.

Plus it will have new original shows like Halo, The First Lady, The Offer, Super Pumped, and will be the home of the Star Trek Universe.

How to sign up for Sky Cinema and get Paramount+ for free:

If you want to get hold of endless amounts of movies to enjoy every month, then you are in luck as Sky Cinema has it all.

Starting at £9.99 you can over 1000 movies on demand and can now get Paramount+ for free too.

You can sign up now and get a seven-day free trial via the Sky Cinema Website now.

The Paramount + app will be easy to find via the Apps rail on Sky Platforms and you'll be able to access the service by signing up through Sky.

Or you can simply say ‘Get Paramount+’ to your Sky Glass or into your Sky Q voice remote to sign up.

Sign-up to Sky Cinema now.