Whether you’re hoping to find a new summer scent or your favourite has ran out, there’s no need to panic.
The Perfume Shop has launched a summer sale, giving customers the chance to save on designer brands.
Fragrances from Marc Jacobs, Paco Rabanne, Calvin Klein can all be found within the sale plus more.
You have until Sunday, July 10 to take advantage of the sale, ideal for getting summer ready.
SAVE ON SUMMER SCENTS🌴☀️— theperfumeshop (@ThePerfumeShop) June 21, 2022
😎 Shop our HOT deals in-store and online: https://t.co/p8yK5LJ77h pic.twitter.com/SFQK0Mj8ju
The Perfume Shop’s summer sale with discounts on designer fragrances
Here’s a round up of some of the deals you won’t want to miss.
- JOOP! Homme EDT 200ml - £31.99
- Davidoff Cool Water EDT 200ml - £34.99
- Calvin Klein Secret Obsession EDP 100ml - £21.99
- Marc Jacobs Honey EDP 100ml - £47.99
- Calvin Klein Escape for Men EDT 100ml - £21.99
- Diesel Only the Brave Tattoo EDT 125ml - £39.99
- Boss Bottled Night EDT 100ml - £39.99
- Boss Bottled Unlimited EDT 100ml - £39.99
- CKIN2U for Her EDT 150ml - £19.99
- Calvin Klein Obsession for Men EDT 200ml – Was £60, now £34.99
- Lacoste Touch of Pink EDT 90ml – Was £60, now £35.99
- Hugo Deep Red EDP 90ml – Was £60, now £36.99
- Versace Eros EDT 50ml – Was £59, now £43.99
- Paco Rabanne Olympea EDP 80ml – Was £87, now £75.99
- Paco Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous EDP 50ml – Was £72, now £62.99
- Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum 100ml – Was £79, now £69
- Marc Jacobs Perfect EDP 50ml – Was £78, now £72
You can shop the summer sale via The Perfume Shop’s website.
