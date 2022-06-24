Six Pembrokeshire cyclists will be putting their wheels into over-drive tomorrow when they attempt to tackle the three highest peaks in Wales.

But what will make their challenge even tougher is that as soon as each ascent has been completed, they will be getting on their bikes and cycling to the next mountain.

“Yes it’s going to be a tough challenge and what will probably make it even tougher is the forecast, as tomorrow’s not looking a good day,” said Shaun Newbury, who is one of the men taking part.

“But we’re out training in all weathers and we’re determined to complete in whatever way we can, hopefully within 18 hours.”

The first mountain which the six cyclists will climb is Snowdon and they will begin their ascent at first light, hoping to reach the summit by 5.30am. They will then cycle to Cader Idris which they aim to complete by 11am.

And then comes the arduous cycle ride to Peny y Fan in the Brecon Beacons. They will be keeping mainly to the quieter roads and hope to complete the climb by around 11pm.

The cyclists are all members of the Pembrokeshire Velo Cycling Club.

They will be using the Three Peaks Challenge as a means of raising funds for Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC GB Disability Boxing which puts on free inclusive boxing club sessions for children and adults with disabilities or adaptive needs. They will also be raising money for Dementia UK.

The Three Peaks Challenge takes place tomorrow, Saturday June 25. Any donations can be made on the following JustGiving link HERE.