A driver has been reported for several motoring offences after a stop check in Pembrokeshire.
The driver’s vehicle was stop checked in the Neyland area overnight between Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers reported the man for several offences, including driving with no MOT, with no tax and having a defective tyre.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The vehicle was subsequently issued with a prohibition notice, due to its roadworthiness.”
This comes after the roads policing unit arrested a man in Fishguard on suspicion of drink driving as well as drug driving.
The man provided a positive breath test and positive drug wipe before being taken into custody, where his breath specimens came out under the legal limit.
No further action was taken in relation to the drink driving offence, while he has been released under investigation regarding the drug driving offence, pending analysis of the blood samples he supplied in custody.
