More than 10,000 families in Preseli Pembrokeshire are set to receive a cash payment from July to ease the cost-of-living financial pressures.
This comes as the Department for Work and Pensions revealed how many people in each part of the country would be eligible for the new financial support.
Furthermore in Preseli Pembrokeshire, 9,200 individuals are eligible for the new disability payment, which will land in bank accounts in September.
Households will receive the first of two instalments, totalling £650 on July 14, as part of the £1,200 support package this year.
A total of 426,000 families will receive the payment next month across Wales.
MORE NEWS
- Milford Haven road to be closed for two days
- Pembrokeshire bus services disrupted by lack of drivers
Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said: “I have long been calling for increased targeted support for those on the lowest incomes who have been hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.
“It is good to see that the chancellor has listened and rolled out an unprecedented package of £37billion.
“These payments, which households will receive in two instalments, will provide necessary targeted and urgent support to those on the lowest incomes.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here