POLICE are investigating an alleged argument which took place in a supermarket car park in Haverfordwest.
The incident is reported to have occurred in Lidl car park on the evening of Monday, June 20.
It involved two women having a verbal argument, and one of them allegedly shouting insults at the other through a car window.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference number DPP/3491/21/06/2022/02/C.
