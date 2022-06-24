Police have seized a significant amount of cash from a Verwig farm after it’s occupier was questioned in relation to an illegal drug dealing operation.

Llanelli magistrates were told this week that drugs officers recently searched a flat at Ffynnon Cyff, Verwig, which is occupied by Daniel Drabble, aged 35.

Once inside the property they discovered 224.6 grammes of cannabis resin which has a street value of approximately £2,500.

Further searches throughout the property revealed weighing scales, mobile phones, herbal cannabis and numerous deposits of cash, which weer found both inside the flat and inside Mr Drabble's car.

Police investigators confirmed that the cash totalled £17,412.50.

This week a financial investigator of Dyfed-Powys Police made an application to Llanelli magistrates for the initial detention of the cash seizure.

Following the search, Drabble was arrested on suspicion of the importation of cannabis.

The investigator informed the magistrates that Drabble had been taken into police custody earlier this week where he was interviewed under caution. However he refused to comment.

Following the financial investigator’s request, magistrates granted the application. The £17,412.50 will now be retained under police seizure pending the conclusion of the police investigation.