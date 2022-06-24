Around 100 people have viewed the initial designs for Tenby's major housing development when they were revealed at a drop-in event in the town.

The busy event was held for members of the public to find out more about the planned Brynhir development and provide feedback for the design team.

The next stage will be the pre-planning consultation in summer 2022.

Pembrokeshire County Council already has outline permission to built 144 homes - including 102 social housing properties - on the greenfield site.

Councillor Jon Harvey, the cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said: “It was great that so many people took the opportunity to learn more about initial plans for this important housing project for Tenby.

The develoment's proposed housing areas are set out in the initial designs

“As this is still early in the design and consultation stage, things could still change as we move forwards so every bit of feedback is important.

“This administration understands the importance of delivering affordable housing projects across Pembrokeshire and we are committed to doing so.”

The mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who is the newly-elected county councillor for Tenby South, said: “There’s a lot of positivity about the development.

“We need these homes to be built. It’s about community and keeping our community in the town."

There is still a pre-planning consultation to take place before the final designs are determined

Tenby town councillor Paul Rapi added: “We’ve needed this in Tenby for many years.

"The fact that our locals will be able to have the opportunity to live in affordable and social housing is a big plus for the town.

"The development looks brilliant and the fact that it’s so eco-friendly is another bonus.”

