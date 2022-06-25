Staff at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront have been ‘exploring Pembrokeshire’ to find which is the county’s most popular beach.
The research involved looking at Instagram, and discovering through photos, stories and hashtags, which beach from all across the county was the most popular.
Broad Haven topped the list of Pembrokeshire’s popular beaches, being one of the closest to the county town of Haverfordwest, having recently retained its Blue Flag status for 2022.
The second most popular beach in the county sits on the south side, which was recently named the most instagrammable picnic spot in Wales, and the best place in the UK to nap outdoors.
Only a short drive away from Broad Haven, Newgale comes in at third, which is another of the beaches in Pembrokeshire to have retained its Blue Flag status.
Another nationwide favourite, Marloes Sands is fourth on the list, as earlier this year, it was named one of two Pembrokeshire beaches in the UK’s top five to visit.
The other Pembrokeshire beach named in the UK’s top five is Whitesands, which also comes in at fifth as the most popular beach in the county according to social media.
