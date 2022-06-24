Dashcam footage is being sought by police of an incident on one of Pembrokeshire's main roads, which led to the arrest of two men.

Officers said it occurred on the A477 westbound, near the Stepaside turning, at around 1pm on Tuesday June 21 and involved the occupants of three black cars.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a black Volkswagen Golf had been forced to stop, and that the male driver had then been assaulted and criminal damage caused to the car.

"Two other cars were involved – a black Volkswagen Up and a black Mini.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage as part of enquiries, a 27-year-old and a 25-year-old, and both have been released under investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can ve contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Officers are also appealing for any dashcam footage from the area at the relevant time.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220621-180.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.