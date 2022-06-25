A road in Haverfordwest will be closed tomorrow due to repair works.
Portfield, from the turning onto Barn Street outside Fenton Community Primary School leading up to the back entrance to Tesco will not be accessible to vehicles throughout Sunday, June 26.
The road will be reopened on Monday, June 27.
The closure will allow work to be done after a large tree in the Fenton Graveyard split during a storm several months ago.
The tree is “unsafely” hanging over Portfield, and tree surgeons will be present throughout the day removing it from the area.
