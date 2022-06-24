CARDIGAN’S extended pavements – installed last year as part of Covid 'Safe Zone' measures – hinder traffic, increase pollution, reduce parking and cause tailbacks when vehicles stop to unload.

That is the view of traffic campaigners who claim such extensions could prove ‘a stepping stone’ to the permanent pedestrianisation of the town’s High Street.

The ‘We Say No To Cardigan Town Traffic Diversion’ group are now seeking a meeting with Ceredigion County Council officers to raise concerns over the local authority’s six-month-long consultation on the Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders.

“Not only have (the pavement extensions) been omitted from the consultation document, there are measures underway that suggest that these may not be so temporary after all, despite the fact the consultation period has barely started,” they said in a statement.

“We are concerned that these installations may be a stepping stone to the permanent pedestrianisation of our High Street – all too feasible when you consider the impending Active Travel proposals (which indicate a statutory cycle route the length of Cardigan High Street and ‘possible re-allocation’ of road space).

“There is no mention anywhere in the consultation document of the pavement extensions which are still in place on Cardigan High Street despite the fact that the Overview & Scrutiny Committee were told last year that these installations would be included for comment.

“When they were originally installed the public were assured in no uncertain terms that these pavement extensions were a temporary measure, merely to facilitate social distancing and would be removed once the 'Safe Zones' restrictions were lifted.

“Then the goalposts were moved and we were told they would form part of a consultation to retain some elements of the 'Safe Zones'.

“The most concerning element of all this is the lack of transparency suggested by the format of the consultation.

“We are being asked to submit comments via Clic but where is the opportunity for public scrutiny?

“We need an assurance that there will be a log of comments available for viewing by the public – as you would expect with any fair consultation.”