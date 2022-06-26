Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that County Hall will light up in rainbow colours in support of Pride Month on the evening of Tuesday, June 28.

This is to mark the anniversary of the first pride march, which was held on that date in 1970, in New York City.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We’re proud to be lighting up County Hall in a rainbow of colours this week in support of Pride Month.

“We are committed to equality for everyone, both within the council, and in our wider community.”

MORE NEWS

Pride Month has been celebrated throughout the world this June, with more LGBTQ+-friendly events happening next month.

Pembrokeshire is holding its own pride event, across a weekend in July at Boulevard Showbar in Milford Haven.