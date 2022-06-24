GET ready to recreate the magical 70s and embark on a musical journey at Cardigan Castle on Friday, July 15!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This Lost In Music show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals.

So, come dressed to impress to celebrate the golden age of disco!

See the Mwldan website or contact Box Office for details (boxoffice@mwldan.co.uk / 01239 621 200).