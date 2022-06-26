The latest statistics from Wales NHS shows that Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) has the worst cancer waiting times in all of Wales.
Some 48.0 per cent of cancer patients in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire started their first definitive treatment for the disease within the 62-day-target – compared to 68.6 per cent of patients in April 2021.
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB saw 68.2 per cent of patients starting treatment within 62 days of cancer first being suspected.
But no single health board in Wales has met the Welsh Government’s 75 per cent target.
Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz MS, said: “This is a seriously concerning development – it’s clear to me that robust and urgent action must be at the forefront of Hywel Dda’s strategy to combat this substantial rise in cancer waiting times.
“Access to cancer treatment is vital; the sooner it’s identified, the sooner it can be successfully treated. That’s why it’s pivotal we get to grips with this situation.”
