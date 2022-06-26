TEIFI Valley cheesemakers Caws Cenarth have secured their first listing with the Co-op.

The family-owned business, whose cheese-making dates back to 1903, will now see two of their cheeses listed in more than 20 Co-op stores across the region.

Caws Cenarth will supply Co-op with its Organic Caerffili - which has a light and lemony taste with hints of sea salt – and one of its best known cheeses the Organic Perl Las Mini - described as a blue cheese, golden in colour, with a creamy, gently salty taste that grows stronger with maturity.

Carwyn Adams, whose parents rekindled the family tradition for cheese-making in 1987 with the creation of Caws Cenarth, said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

“I shop in our local Co-op and regularly thought how nice it would be to see our cheese on the shelf and, now that is to become a reality.

“Working with Co-op will support our business development, and raise awareness of our cheeses, not only across the region, but also further afield as visitors often look for local produce to take back home with them as gifts or to remind them of their stay in the area.”

Jo Wadsworth, Co-op’s Community Buying Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Caws Cenarth on to our shelves.

"We know that our members and customers value the quality and provenance of locally-produced food and drink and, here at the Co-op we are focused on supporting local suppliers as part of our commitment to creating value and making a difference in our local communities.”