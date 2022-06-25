The Armed Forces Day Flag was raised at a ceremony at County Hall in Haverfordwest.
Members of the Armed Services – past and present – were recognised ahead of Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on Saturday, June 25.
Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, Cllr Pat Davies, said: “Armed Forces Day is an important opportunity to thank all members of our Armed Forces for their important work all around the world.
“Armed Forces Day is also a chance to show our support for service families, veterans and cadets.
MORE NEWS
- Armed Forces Day celebrated at Castlemartin
- Pembrokeshire's mobile speed camera locations for June 2022
“Showing support for the Armed Forces provides a much valued morale boost for the troops and their families.
“We at Pembrokeshire County Council are proud to once again fly a special flag designed for Armed Forces Day.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here