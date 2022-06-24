A housing development in St Ishmaels has been given the go ahead by National Park planners after they went to see the site for themselves.
Concerns about the impact on the neighbouring primary school had been raised at the last meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park development management committee and members head this week there had been “positive” discussions between the developer and headteacher.
The application for 15 houses on land at Trewarren Road, including four semi-detached affordable two-bed homes, seven detached homes with four bedrooms, and four detached, three bed houses, all two-storeys and garages for the detached units, was granted delegated approval on Wednesday (June 22).
The narrow road, amount of cars and two buses required for pupils, meant those waking to nearby houses or sports field car park had to walk in the middle of the road and around parked vehicles, it had been previously highlighted.
A planning report notes that permission for 13 dwellings is in place and the site is allocated within the Local Development Plan (LDP).
A new footway from the site towards the sports field car park costing £21,000 will be developed, the committee heard, and a 1.5metre buffer between the boundary and school boundary, as a “wildlife corridor” is included, as well as hedgerow screening.
